Stars honour nation on August 14 with messages of unity and pride

Pakistani celebrities took to social media on the country’s 78th Independence Day to share messages of patriotism, hope, and unity, with many posting photos, videos, and personal reflections to mark the occasion.

Humayun Saeed – acclaimed actor and producer, star of Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Netflix’s The Crown – and Samina Humayun Saeed – television producer – posed together dressed in green and white.

Singer and actor Ali Zafar shared a video of schoolgirls in green-and-white performing a patriotic presentation, greeting followers with “Happy Independence Day everyone!”

Actress Areeba Habib shared a photograph of herself hoisting the national flag outside her home, wishing followers a “Happy 78th Independence Day” accompanied by the Pakistan flag emoji.

Actor Sana Faysal posted a heartfelt note recalling the joy of 14th August in childhood and expressing concern over the country’s recent struggles. She voiced hope in Pakistan’s revival, writing, “Until I see that old, strong, prosperous Pakistan, I can’t celebrate with the same spirit. This year, my prayer is my celebration.”

Cricketer Haris Rauf shared a group photo with soldiers in the mountains, writing, “14 August, a reminder of who we are! May the spirit of freedom and patriotism fill our hearts today and always!"

Former cricket captain Shahid Afridi addressed the youth on Instagram, urging them to live up to the sacrifices made for the country’s freedom. "Your dreams are waiting for your action.”

Shaheen Shah Afridi shared a striking photo with the flag, calling Pakistan “our pride, our power, our eternal flame.”

He wrote: “I carry my nation in my heart and its flag in my soul. Today, we salute 78 years of unyielding courage, unbreakable unity, and sacrifices that shaped our destiny. Pakistan is our pride, our power, our eternal flame. May we protect it, honour it, and raise its flag higher every day. Happy Independence Day!

Batter Babar Azam wrote that “Ittehad, Imaan aur Tanzeem [unity, faith and discipline] are not just words but our strength,” urging unity to face the future.

"14 August reminds us that Pakistan was built when hearts beat together, when faith never wavered, and when discipline turned dreams into reality. If we stand united today, no challenge can break us tomorrow,” he said.

Fast bowler Hassan Ali posted an image of himself holding a large Pakistani flag on the cricket field, writing, “The love for our country runs deep in our veins. Let’s allow it to drive us to new heights as a nation.”

