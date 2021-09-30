Ushna Shah calls out web series 'Heeramandi': 'what historical film will Pakistan make?'

Ushna Shah calls out production of 'Heeramandi': 'what historical film will Pakistan make?'

Actor Ushna Shah is not happy with Indian director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project on Heeramandi.

Turning to her Twitter on Wednesday, the Bashar Momin star, who has been quite vocal on the subject, went on to explain why the series on Lahore courtesans should be made by Pakistani filmmakers.

"Not a single Netflix original has been made by Pakistan. Heera-Mandi was what is present day inner city Lahore. Like I said, India has a plethora of rich culture & history to film. Today, Mughal history mostly falls into Pakistan’s domain, language/some geography. We needed this," lamented Ushna.



In a follow-up Tweet, the actor stressed why this could have been an important project for Pakistan.

"Also.. it isn’t about permission. Banaanay koh toh they can make anything. Of course it was all India once. But if the little history that leans towards Pakistani culture/language/city is also commissioned to India to make what historical film will Pakistan make?" she raised her concerns.





