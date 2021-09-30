 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Sep 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Ushna Shah calls out web series 'Heeramandi': 'what historical film will Pakistan make?'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Ushna Shah calls out production of Heeramandi: what historical film will Pakistan make?
Ushna Shah calls out production of 'Heeramandi': 'what historical film will Pakistan make?'

Actor Ushna Shah is not happy with Indian director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project on Heeramandi.

Turning to her Twitter on Wednesday, the Bashar Momin star, who has been quite vocal on the subject, went on to explain why the series on Lahore courtesans should be made by Pakistani filmmakers.

"Not a single Netflix original has been made by Pakistan. Heera-Mandi was what is present day inner city Lahore. Like I said, India has a plethora of rich culture & history to film. Today, Mughal history mostly falls into Pakistan’s domain, language/some geography. We needed this," lamented Ushna.

In a follow-up Tweet, the actor stressed why this could have been an important project for Pakistan.

"Also.. it isn’t about permission. Banaanay koh toh they can make anything. Of course it was all India once. But if the little history that leans towards Pakistani culture/language/city is also commissioned to India to make what historical film will Pakistan make?" she raised her concerns.


More From Showbiz:

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win hearts with unseen loved-up photos

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win hearts with unseen loved-up photos
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet photo of Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim’s matching tattoos

Kareena Kapoor shares sweet photo of Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim’s matching tattoos
Minal Khan accuses Ahsan Mohsin Ikram of 'torturing' her with water sports in Maldives

Minal Khan accuses Ahsan Mohsin Ikram of 'torturing' her with water sports in Maldives
Mahira Khan pokes fun at her on-screen crying with Usman Mukhtar: Watch hilarious video

Mahira Khan pokes fun at her on-screen crying with Usman Mukhtar: Watch hilarious video
In Pictures: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor lived in this ₹91,000 suite during Rajasthan vacation

In Pictures: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor lived in this ₹91,000 suite during Rajasthan vacation
LSA 2021: When Saboor Aly touched on her 'motherly' instincts for younger brother

LSA 2021: When Saboor Aly touched on her 'motherly' instincts for younger brother
Manj Musik’s music video ‘Kangna’ featuring Ushna Shah is out now

Manj Musik’s music video ‘Kangna’ featuring Ushna Shah is out now
Watch: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sings 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' OST for Manchester fans

Watch: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sings 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' OST for Manchester fans
Celebrities pray for Inzamam-ul-Haq 'to come out stronger' after heart surgery

Celebrities pray for Inzamam-ul-Haq 'to come out stronger' after heart surgery
Minal Khan shares a glimpse of her Maldives trip with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Minal Khan shares a glimpse of her Maldives trip with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Ranbir Kapoor 's birthday wish from Kareena Kapoor features baby Taimur: See Photo

Ranbir Kapoor 's birthday wish from Kareena Kapoor features baby Taimur: See Photo
Alia Bhatt shares breathtaking photo with 'life' Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Alia Bhatt shares breathtaking photo with 'life' Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Latest

view all