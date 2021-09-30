 
Thursday Sep 30 2021
Dolly Parton showers love on Lil Nas X for covering her song

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Dolly Parton is showering love on Lil Nas X.

The iconic singer took to Instagram to share a photo alongside the rapper in response to him performing her single Jolene at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

"I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song 'Jolene.' I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it's really, really good," Parton wrote in the caption. 

"Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I'm honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @lilnasx."


Lil Nas X was over the moon after Dolly's post as he later took to Twitter to share Dolly's message, and wrote "HOLY [expletive]".

