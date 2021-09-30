Eminem 'Mom’s Spaghetti' concept restaurant opened in Detroit

 
Eminem has teamed up with a restaurant group to open “Mom’s Spaghetti” concept restaurant. 

The project, created in partnership with Union Joints Restaurant Group, opened on Wednesday in Detroit.

The restaurant features  menu items centered around the legendary lyric from Eminem’s iconic “Lose Yourself”.

Eminem and his manager Paul Rosenberg partnered with Union Joints restaurant group – with whom they worked on the original project – to create the permanent location. 

Stans are likely already familiar with Mom’s Spaghetti; the concept was launched in 2017 as a pop-up at The Shelter, the iconic music venue at legendary St. Andrew’s Hall in Detroit, in conjunction with the release of Eminem’s “Revival” album.

The pasta pop-up then made intermittent appearances at various Eminem live festival performances and events over the course of the following year including Coachella, Firefly and Governor’s Ball. During the pandemic, Shady Records contracted Union Joints to deliver Mom’s Spaghetti to frontline caregivers at eight hospitals and to those administering Covid-19 vaccinations at the TCF Center (formerly Cobo Hall) garage in Detroit. Now, Detroiters and those visiting downtown can get their fix of the spaghetti-based menu whenever they are in the area.


