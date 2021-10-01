Kylie Jenner receives flak for her new swimsuit line

Kylie Jenner has faced backlash for 'poor quality' of her two latest brands, Kylie Baby and Kylie Swim weeks after its September 17 launch.



The 24-year-old makeup-mogul, who is pregnant with her second baby, began teasing her new business venture just one month before customers could begin getting their hands on her new suits by setting up a new Instagram account that has over 900,000 followers.

The swimwear looked good in photos and on various models, it hasn't been meeting expectations with people who have gotten the chance to try the brand on in real life.



On TikTok, some users have gotten millions of views from their honest Kylie Swim reviews as they try on the swimwear in front of the camera.

The biggest complaint is the material the suits are made out of as countless women demonstrate that the pieces are see-through. Others have drawn attention to more general issues with the quality and sizing.



"The whole swimsuit is see-through. I don't understand. Once I move, everything’s gonna be out. I would never wear this in public," YouTuber Laura Lee said in her video. "They are the most unpractical swimsuits you could buy."