 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Oct 01 2021
By
EBEleen Bukhari

Mahira Khan disappointed at 'shameful' expulsion of IBA student

By
EBEleen Bukhari

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Mahira Khan disappointed at shameful expulsion of IBA student
Mahira Khan disappointed at 'shameful' expulsion of IBA student

Actor Mahira Khan is 'sad' at the Institute of Business Management's recent steps to counter harassment.

IBA Karachi has ignited protests across the nation after expelling their student, Jibrael, for exposing an alleged case of harassment on campus.

Amongst many actors who are voicing their support for the student, it is now Mahira who has joined the bandwagon.

Turning to her Twitter on Thursday, Mahira dubbed the university's act of expulsion 'shameful.'

"Shameful. Sad. #IBAKarachi @ibakarachi," wrote Mahira while tagging IBA.

In a statement issued by the university, IBA shared that the student was expelled because he failed to report the alleged harassment through 'right channels.'

"The IBA is an institute that is known for its disciplinary rules, policies, and the IBA Code of Conduct, which applies to all members of the faculty, staff and students," said IBA in a statement.

"The IBA has provided the channels and processes that need to be followed when any matter of concern arises, despite that, if any individual chooses to opt for ways and means that disrupt the ethics, values and standards of the IBA, the administration has zero-tolerance for any such behaviour," the university notice continued.

More From Showbiz:

Minal Khan thinks cyclone 'Gulab' is chasing her in Maldives: See Photo

Minal Khan thinks cyclone 'Gulab' is chasing her in Maldives: See Photo
Osman Khalid Butt, Sarwat Gillani to star in Zee5 anthropology series?

Osman Khalid Butt, Sarwat Gillani to star in Zee5 anthropology series?
Aiman Khan slams IBA after student Jibrael's expulsion: 'Shame on you guys'

Aiman Khan slams IBA after student Jibrael's expulsion: 'Shame on you guys'
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram pack on the PDA in Maldives

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram pack on the PDA in Maldives
Watch: Sonya Hussyn plays Nustat Fateh Ali Khan's famous qawali on harmonium

Watch: Sonya Hussyn plays Nustat Fateh Ali Khan's famous qawali on harmonium
Saba Qamar croons for Asim Azhar, the singer cannot stop praising

Saba Qamar croons for Asim Azhar, the singer cannot stop praising
Peek into Aiman Khan's 'little world' in these love-filled pictures from Hunza

Peek into Aiman Khan's 'little world' in these love-filled pictures from Hunza
Alia Bhatt drops release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt drops release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi
Ushna Shah calls out web series 'Heeramandi': 'what historical film will Pakistan make?'

Ushna Shah calls out web series 'Heeramandi': 'what historical film will Pakistan make?'
Minal Khan turns off comments as she posts stunning photos from Maldives trip

Minal Khan turns off comments as she posts stunning photos from Maldives trip
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win hearts with unseen loved-up photos

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win hearts with unseen loved-up photos
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet photo of Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim’s matching tattoos

Kareena Kapoor shares sweet photo of Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim’s matching tattoos

Latest

view all