Mahira Khan disappointed at 'shameful' expulsion of IBA student

Actor Mahira Khan is 'sad' at the Institute of Business Management's recent steps to counter harassment.

IBA Karachi has ignited protests across the nation after expelling their student, Jibrael, for exposing an alleged case of harassment on campus.

Amongst many actors who are voicing their support for the student, it is now Mahira who has joined the bandwagon.

Turning to her Twitter on Thursday, Mahira dubbed the university's act of expulsion 'shameful.'

"Shameful. Sad. #IBAKarachi @ibakarachi," wrote Mahira while tagging IBA.

In a statement issued by the university, IBA shared that the student was expelled because he failed to report the alleged harassment through 'right channels.'

"The IBA is an institute that is known for its disciplinary rules, policies, and the IBA Code of Conduct, which applies to all members of the faculty, staff and students," said IBA in a statement.

"The IBA has provided the channels and processes that need to be followed when any matter of concern arises, despite that, if any individual chooses to opt for ways and means that disrupt the ethics, values and standards of the IBA, the administration has zero-tolerance for any such behaviour," the university notice continued.