Shakira gets bag ‘destroyed’ by wild boars while hiking with son

Shakira recently got attacked by wild boars and even had her ‘bag destroyed’ while walking alongside Barcelona Park alongside her son.

For those unversed, seeing wild boars has become a major problem in European metropolises in recent years and Shakira and her son became its most recent victims.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Shakira got attacked while she was walking in a Barcelona Park alongside her son Milan.

At that time, wild boars charged in, snatching and completely destroying her bag.

The entire incident was reiterated by the singer in an Instagram video where she could be heard saying, “Look at how two wild boars, which attacked me in the park, have left my bag.”

“They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They've destroyed everything.”

The singer was reportedly able to retrieve what was left of her bag after the boars were done with it and also went on to say, “Milan, tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar.”

Check it out below: