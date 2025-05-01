King Charles picked special time for cancer update: Here's Why

King Charles’ message on cancer has been released at an evening time for a specific reason.



His Majesty has spoken about deeper understanding of the condition and speaks profoundly about darker times in life.

In his official statement, the 76-year-old says: "Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones. But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity.

"It has certainly given me an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken by the remarkable organisations and individuals gathered here this evening, many of whom I have known, visited and supported over the years. And it has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits - that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion,” he adds.

Now, Rebecca Russell fromExpress has revealed the importance of releasing the message at 6pm.

She notes: “Interestingly, the news of the new message was released at 6pm for a very important reason. Throughout history, consideration has often been given to the timing of major royal announcements so they could coincide with news broadcasts or newspaper publication times - such as the BBC News at Six.”

The expert adds: “This evening media organisations were given the news with a 6pm embargo, meaning it couldn't be shared before then but allowing them a few minutes to prepare stories or television broadcasts.”