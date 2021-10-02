Expert says Kate and William have broken the chain of 'troubled royal marriages'

Robert Lacey says Kate and William's marriage puts up a sharp contrast to the marriages their ancestors had

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this year, and while the whole world is in awe of their love, royal expert Robert Lacey believes their marriage puts up a sharp contrast to the marriages their ancestors had.



"The House of Windsor has an abysmal track record of marital failure, but William has broken the cycle," Lacey, author of the book Battle of Brothers, wrote.

He added that Kate, an "empathetic outsider from middle­ class origins," helped ground their relationship a great deal.

She and William "have focused on ... working to ensure that all three of their children — [Prince] George, 6­-year-­old Princess Charlotte and 3­-year-­old Prince Louis — enjoy the peaceful childhood that eluded William and Harry."



Kate is aware of the fact that she has an important role to play as the consort of Britain's future monarch.

The couple's former private secretary Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton revealed to PEOPLE Royals that William "has the experience of knowing where the institution sits and seeing it evolve," while Kate "brings this pragmatic awareness of what it's like to be from a decent, down-to-earth family."

He added, "They have a solid bond through these last 10 years. If you had scoured the realm you couldn't have got a better pair, frankly."