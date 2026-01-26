Sabrina Carpenter to star in 'Final Destination 7'?

Sabrina Carpenter is joining Final Destination 7? As the casting rumour is taking over the internet, here’s what we have known so far.

As of now, Carpenter, 26, is not officially confirmed to be in the cast of Final Destination 7.

A few social media posts have been circulating this week claiming her involvement, however they appear to be unverified rumours or fan-generated "confirmations" rather than official studio announcements.

Notably, a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) cited Deadline as a source for the Espresso hitmaker’s casting, but no such official report exists from that publication.

Although a new movie (referred to as Bloodlines 2 or tentatively scheduled as Last Chance) is in early development, no official cast members have been announced for the seventh film yet.

Final Destination 7 release date:

A seventh installment is officially in development at New Line Cinema with a potential, though unconfirmed, release window of summer 2027 or 2028, following the major box office success of Final Destination: Bloodlines in 2025.

Not officially dated by Warner Bros., it is moving forward due to the franchise's strong, continued popularity with Lori Evans Taylor, who co-wrote Bloodlines, hired to write the script for the seventh film.

Although Final Destination 7 is not a part of Carpenter’s confirmed acting slate yet, the former Disney star turned pop sensation’s upcoming film and TV projects for 2026 include:

Alice in Wonderland Musical: She is set to star as Alice and serve as a producer for this Universal Pictures musical.

The Muppet Show Special: The Grammy winner will appear in a Disney+ special alongside Maya Rudolph and Seth Rogen.