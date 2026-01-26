Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's babies' sexes finally revealed

The couple share two young children together

Vanessa Hudgens’ husband Cole Tucker just let slip their babies’ sexes.

During a recent appearance on the Baseball isn’t Boring podcast, the former MLB player gave a rare glimpse into life at home with the couple’s two young children, revealing for the first time that they are proud parents to a boy and a girl.

“[We have] two kids now,” Tucker, 29, said on the podcast. “I got [kids who are] 7 weeks and a year-and-a-half right now. I’m in the fight.”

Hudgens, 37, welcomed the couple’s first child in July 2024, followed by baby No. 2 in November 2025. The pair have kept details about their children mostly private, though Tucker confirmed they have “one of each” when host Rob Bradford asked if they had a son and a daughter.

Tucker went on to gush about their firstborn son, sharing how eager he is to expose him to a wide range of interests early on. “I want him to do whatever he wants to do, but my wife and I want to expose him to as much as we can,” he explained. “He was born on July 1st last year, and he [already] plays the drums and the piano and the guitar and baseball.”

Despite his own baseball background, Tucker stressed there’s no pressure for his son to follow in his footsteps. “Whatever our kids want to do, we’ll support them and love them no matter what,” he said, adding, “I don’t want [my son] to feel like he has any pressure to be a baseball player.”

For now, Tucker is focused on surviving the early days and embracing his new routine. “I’m doing a lot of dad walks,” he joked. “I’m in great dad shape.”