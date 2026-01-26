Harry Styles to announce two new Together, Together Tour dates: Source

Harry Styles' Together, Together Tour

Harry Styles is expected to announce two additional Wembley Stadium shows for his Together, Together Tour, after overwhelming demand for tickets to his already announced London dates, according to a source.

Hundreds of thousands of fans are attempting to secure tickets as presale opens, with Ticketmaster preparing for heavy traffic similar to last year’s high-demand Oasis tour.

While many fans fear missing out, insiders say there is a backup plan already in motion.

The source revealed that two extra Wembley nights have been quietly pencilled in and could be officially confirmed later this week if demand continues at its current pace.

If the extra dates go ahead, Harry will perform eight nights at Wembley on this tour, matching the record set by his former partner Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour in 2024.

Those shows delivered a major economic boost and even attracted high-profile attendees, including Prince William with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The insider said Live Nation is confident all six announced shows will sell out quickly, which is why additional dates are ready to be added.

The decision will reportedly be based on ticket demand over the coming days, with the announcement expected to highlight “phenomenal demand.”

With eight shows, Harry would become the male artist with the most Wembley Stadium performances on a single tour, surpassing Michael Jackson’s seven nights during the Bad Tour in 1988.

However, he would still be behind Coldplay, who played ten Wembley shows last summer on their Music of the Spheres Tour.

Across eight nights, around 720,000 fans are expected to see Harry perform in London.

Demand is especially high this year as London is the only UK city included on his tour schedule, leaving fans nationwide focused on Wembley tickets.

Harry previously played six Wembley shows during his Love On Tour Tour, spread across two years.

This time, fans can also expect a more immersive experience, with a stage design that is reportedly twice the size of his last tour setup, allowing him to interact more closely with the crowd.

Speaking about returning to live performances, Harry said: “The tour is just about having fun together and being together.

“The feeling of me up here and you guys down there is a lot of what this album has been about trying to remove, I think.

“I want it to feel like l’m also here dancing with you – I’m here for the same thing that you’re here for,” as per The Sun.

Meanwhile, momentum around the tour is building alongside his new music.

Harry is currently on track to land his third solo No1 single with Aperture, the lead release from his upcoming fourth album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

He previously topped the charts with Sign Of The Times in 2017 and As It Was in 2022.

With ticket demand surging and new dates likely on the way, Harry Styles’ Wembley run is shaping up to be one of the biggest live music moments of the summer.