‘General Hospital' legend turns her back on Carrie Underwood

Hina Ali
January 25, 2026

Nancy Lee Grahn caused a stir after revealing she chose not to watch a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live because Carrie Underwood appeared as a guest.

The General Hospital star shared her reaction online when Carrie joined American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the show to promote the new season.

Grahn wrote that she would catch the show the following week and added that she did not want to look at Carrie Underwood.

After her comment gained massive attention, the actress cleared things up.

However, she stressed that her decision got nothing to do with Jimmy Kimmel himself.

Grahn said she watches his show regularly and has great respect for him, but simply skipped that episode by choice.

Her reason connects to Underwood performing America the Beautiful at Donald Trump’s presidential swearing in ceremony in two thousand twenty five.

Underwood later said she felt honoured to take part and hoped the moment would bring unity.

She has also said in the past that she prefers to stay out of politics publicly.

Grahn is well known for speaking openly about her political views and has often used public platforms to encourage voting and civic action.

Her comments quickly sparked debate online, with some supporting her stance and others questioning celebrity involvement in politics.

