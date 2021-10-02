Legendary Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif passes away in Germany

Umer Sharif dies in Germany hospital, family sources confirmed

Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif has passed away, confirms wife Zareen Umer's sister.



Three days after his stay in Germany, Pakistan’s legendary comedian was expected to resume his travel to the United States (US) for medical treatment, but the departure postponed due to critical condition, reports Geo News.

Umer Sharif had been admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on Wednesday after his health condition deteriorated during his flight to the United States. The comedian was diagnosed with multiple ailments including coronary conditions.



Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif contracts pneumonia: doctor

He was shifted to the hospital after the air ambulance carrying Umer Sharif made a scheduled landing in Germany.

Condolences pour in for Umer Sharif

Senator Faisal Javed, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani extended condolences for Umer Sharif's wife and family.



PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed his grief at the demise of Umer Sharif, recounting his contributions to the nation. Bilawal also went on to thank the deceased for re-defining comedy in Pakistan.

Celebrities, including those across the borders too, poured in their condolences for the comedian.

Co-actor Salomi talked about the legendary actor's character with Geo News.

"I have beautiful memories associated with Umer Sharif," said a teary-eyed Salomi. " He was a wonderful human being, always helped those in need," she revealed.

En route US, Umer Sharif admitted to hospital in Germany after health deteriorates



Comedian Shakeel Siddiqui dubbed Umer his elder brother. "We are deprived of a legendary comedian today," he said.

Scriptwriter and director Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar expressed his grief in a heart-felt Twitter post on Saturday.

"Comedy King Omar Sharif dies in German hospital May Allah count him among his closest people.May Allah."

"Legendary Umar Sharif sahab passed away. I have no words to express my sorrow & sadness. He has spread so much happiness & laughter in his lifetime to be remembered forever," wrote former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday.



Indian comedian Kapil Sharma also bid a final goodbye to the legendary comedian.



"Alvida may your soul Rest In Peace Folded #UmerShareef," wrote Kapil.

Umer Sharif was born on April 19, 1955, in an Urdu speaking family in Liaquatabad, Karachi. The star was well-acclaimed as one of the biggest comedians in Asia.

Some of his applauded stage dramas include Bakra Qiston Pay Part 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (1989), Dulhan Main Lekar Jaonga, Salam Karachi, Meri Bhi To Eid Karade, Nayee Aami Purana Abba, Yeh Hay Naya Tamasha and Yeh Hay Naya Zamana.