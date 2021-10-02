Court awards Kelly Clarkson $10.4 million Montana ranch in divorce win: report

Kelly Clarkson has officially won rights to the $10.4 million Montana ranch which she bought during her marriage to Brandon Blackstock.

The news has been brought forward in a report by Page Six and according to their findings, “The Court further finds that the Montana Ranch and the other two Montana properties are not titled in both of the Parties’ names either as joint tenants with right of survivorship or as tenants by the entireties, as required under the PMA to create a marital property."

“The Court, therefore, rejects Respondent’s position that the Montana Ranch and other Montana properties are marital property owned 50/50 by the Parties.”