Katy Perry makes major life change amid pregnancy rumour with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry has dropped a major habit in her life in order to bring change amid her romance with Justin Trudeau.

She too to Instagram Stories March 6 to reveal that she quit nicotine.

The Firework hitmaker shared that she marked the significant shift in her wellness routine two months ago.

The pop superstar posted the photo of peppermint energy gum with “Quit all nicotine 2 months ago” written over it.

She praised the gum as a “more organic” energy alternative she “highly recommends.”

The 41-year-old didn’t specify which nicotine products she had been using, but Perry has previously been candid about her cigarette habits.

During her pregnancy with daughter Daisy in 2020, she admitted that quitting smoking and drinking was a turning point.

She said, “When you stop drinking and smoking and start creating a baby, it’s like your whole body is like, ‘Well, thanks for treating me nice for one day.’”

Her latest reset came at a time when fans were speculating about whether Perry is preparing for another major life change.

Pregnancy speculation with Justin Trudeau

Perry’s announcement coincides with growing rumours that she and her boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, may be expecting a child together.

The couple went public in late 2025, and social media chatter in February 2026 suggested they could be preparing to welcome their first child.

While an insider cleared up the rumour while talking to Daily Mail, the timing of her lifestyle change has fans wondering if the pop star is preparing for a new chapter in her blended family.