 
Geo News

Zayn Malik makes sweet memories with daughter Khai ahead of global tour

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik shares five-year-old daughter Khai Malik with supermodel Gigi Hadid

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 07, 2026

Zayn Malik makes sweet memories with daughter Khai ahead of global tour
Zayn Malik makes sweet memories with daughter Khai ahead of global tour

Zayn Malik is spending as much quality time as possible with his daughter Khai Malik before going on a 31-date global trek.

Returning to his Instagram grid after 12 days, the former One Direction star dropped a photo dump, giving highlights from his recent trip to Universal Orlando Resort alongside his daughter, whom we welcomed with supermodel and his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid in September 2020.

Among other snapshots the cover photo featured the father of one, dressed in white t-shirt and ripped jeans, talking to a lady at the face painting counter with a smile on his face.

One photo captured from their behind showed him holding his daughter in his arms as the five-year-old’s half up braid hairstyle was on full display.

Others pictures of the adorable father-daughter duo show them heading towards the moving walkway and passing by the Universal fountain fading in the mist and fog

In the caption of his Friday, March 6 post the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker thanked the resort for “an incredible trip! Everything & everyone was amazing! Thank you !! [red heart emoji.

Their latest trip shortly came after the doting dad, 32, took Khai to a TWICE concert a couple of days ago.

He is making more memories with his only daughter before kicking off The KONNAKOL Tour on May 12.

The upcoming tour marks Zayn's first-ever solo headlining arena and stadium tour and supports his upcoming fifth studio album, KONNAKOL, which is set for release on April 17, 2026.

Stephanie Buttermore's heartbreaking final message: What happened?
Stephanie Buttermore's heartbreaking final message: What happened?
Inside Timothée Chalamet's unusual breakfast habit
Inside Timothée Chalamet's unusual breakfast habit
BTS reveals must-listen songs for new ARMY members
BTS reveals must-listen songs for new ARMY members
Who is Daryl Hannah? Ryan Murphy ‘Love Story' draws backlash by actress
Who is Daryl Hannah? Ryan Murphy ‘Love Story' draws backlash by actress
Jennifer Lopez extreme schedule revealed ahead of Las Vegas comeback
Jennifer Lopez extreme schedule revealed ahead of Las Vegas comeback
Brooklyn Beckham's nickname for Nicola Peltz sparks fans reactions
Brooklyn Beckham's nickname for Nicola Peltz sparks fans reactions
Britney Spears breaks silence after California arrest
Britney Spears breaks silence after California arrest
Lily Collins gets unexpected update years after shocking hotel burglary
Lily Collins gets unexpected update years after shocking hotel burglary