Zayn Malik makes sweet memories with daughter Khai ahead of global tour

Zayn Malik is spending as much quality time as possible with his daughter Khai Malik before going on a 31-date global trek.

Returning to his Instagram grid after 12 days, the former One Direction star dropped a photo dump, giving highlights from his recent trip to Universal Orlando Resort alongside his daughter, whom we welcomed with supermodel and his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid in September 2020.

Among other snapshots the cover photo featured the father of one, dressed in white t-shirt and ripped jeans, talking to a lady at the face painting counter with a smile on his face.

One photo captured from their behind showed him holding his daughter in his arms as the five-year-old’s half up braid hairstyle was on full display.

Others pictures of the adorable father-daughter duo show them heading towards the moving walkway and passing by the Universal fountain fading in the mist and fog

In the caption of his Friday, March 6 post the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker thanked the resort for “an incredible trip! Everything & everyone was amazing! Thank you !! [red heart emoji.

Their latest trip shortly came after the doting dad, 32, took Khai to a TWICE concert a couple of days ago.

He is making more memories with his only daughter before kicking off The KONNAKOL Tour on May 12.

The upcoming tour marks Zayn's first-ever solo headlining arena and stadium tour and supports his upcoming fifth studio album, KONNAKOL, which is set for release on April 17, 2026.