 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan officially arrested in drug case

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Shah Rukh Khans son Aryan Khan officially arrested in drug case
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan officially arrested in drug case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on Sunday, October 3, hours after he was detained in a drug bust.

On Saturday night, NCB officials raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast where they detained eight people including Aryan Khan on possession of drugs. 

According to reports, lawyer Satish Maneshinde will be representing Aryan Khan in this matter. Maneshinde is currently speaking with the NCB office in Mumbai. 

The NCB officials are expected to scan Aryan Khan's mobile phone to check for traces of his direct involvement in the possession or consumption of drugs.

More From Showbiz:

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi welcome their second child

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi welcome their second child
Watch: When Shah Rukh Khan said he won't mind if Aryan does drugs

Watch: When Shah Rukh Khan said he won't mind if Aryan does drugs
Kangana Ranaut blames 'divorce expert' Aamir Khan for Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Akkineni split

Kangana Ranaut blames 'divorce expert' Aamir Khan for Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Akkineni split
Rhea Chakraborty addresses rumours about her ‘Bigg Boss 15’ participation

Rhea Chakraborty addresses rumours about her ‘Bigg Boss 15’ participation
Reema Khan shares a heart-wrenching note for Umer Sharif

Reema Khan shares a heart-wrenching note for Umer Sharif
NCB detains Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in drug case

NCB detains Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in drug case
Yasir Hussain bids farewell to 'father' of comedy Umer Sharif in heartfelt note

Yasir Hussain bids farewell to 'father' of comedy Umer Sharif in heartfelt note
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff celebrate two years of film ‘War’

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff celebrate two years of film ‘War’
Umer Sharif's body to be returned to Pakistan after clearance from German govt

Umer Sharif's body to be returned to Pakistan after clearance from German govt
Naga Chaitanya, Samantha decide to part ways as husband and wife

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha decide to part ways as husband and wife
Indian comedian Kapil Sharma reacts to Umer Sharif's death

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma reacts to Umer Sharif's death
Twitter thanks Falak Shabir after cyclone 'Gulab' changes course: Here's Why

Twitter thanks Falak Shabir after cyclone 'Gulab' changes course: Here's Why

Latest

view all