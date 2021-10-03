 
Sunday Oct 03 2021
Royal expert says Princess Beatrice should be questioned about her father

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Prince Andrew's former wife Sarah Ferguson may be forced to answer questions about the night he claims he was at a Pizza Express, said a latest report in the British media.

Prince Andrew forcefully rejected claims in a civil lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre who accused the prince of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, and challenged whether the case could even be brought.

In an interview with BBC Panorama, Andrew denied the allegation, saying he took his daughter to the restaurant in Woking because Sarah Ferguson was away.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, Ferguson may have to answer questions about her whereabouts at the time as a result.

Commenting on the report, royal expert Marlene Koenig said, "Princess  Beatrice (daughter of Prince Andrew), should be the one who is questioned."


