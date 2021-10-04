 
Monday Oct 04 2021
Monday Oct 04, 2021

Aryan Khan remanded to NCB custody till October 7

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in a drug case on Sunday, has been remanded to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till Thursday, October 7.

He was presented in the court on Monday after his one-day NCB custody ended.

The NCB had sought the custody of Aryan till October 11 for further investigation.

According to NCB officials, ‘shocking, incriminating material’ was found on Aryan’s phone.

Aryan was arrested on Sunday hours after he was detained by the NCB after drugs were found on the cruise he was on.

Other accused including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha had also been sent to NCB custody till October 7.

Meanwhile, B-town celebrities have extended their support to the Raees actor after the arrest of Aryan.

Salman Khan also visited his best friend Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday evening.

