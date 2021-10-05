 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
Reuters

Billie Eilish becomes youngest person to headline Glastonbury music festival

By
Reuters

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

The festival will be held from June 22 to June 26
The festival will be held from June 22 to June 26

Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish will perform at Glastonbury next June, becoming the British music festival’s youngest-ever solo headliner, organisers said on Monday.

The 19-year-old hitmaker, who sings the theme tune for the latest James Bond movie “No Time To Die”, performed at the festival’s Other Stage in 2019, the last time the major greenfield music event was held.

It was cancelled last year and this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although a virtual event was organised in May.

Eilish, known for songs like “Bad Guy” and “Bury a Friend”, posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a Glastonbury hooded sweatshirt, and writing “2022” on the photo.

“This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!” Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said in a statement, adding Eilish would perform on the main Pyramid stage on June 24.

The festival will be held from June 22 to June 26, and is already sold out due to deposits for 2020 tickets being rolled over for a second year, organisers said. 

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears thanks her fans for helping her escape abusive conservatorship

Britney Spears thanks her fans for helping her escape abusive conservatorship
Royal nanny does not 'mess around' when caring for George, Charlotte, Louis

Royal nanny does not 'mess around' when caring for George, Charlotte, Louis
Derek Hough sits out of DWTS show over possible Covid-19 exposure

Derek Hough sits out of DWTS show over possible Covid-19 exposure
Lizzo under fire for lavishing praises on alleged abuser Chris Brown

Lizzo under fire for lavishing praises on alleged abuser Chris Brown

'No Time to Die' opens with $121 mn in international box office sales

'No Time to Die' opens with $121 mn in international box office sales
Thai cave saga to be depicted in new film 'The Rescue'

Thai cave saga to be depicted in new film 'The Rescue'
Maluma speaks up about Kim Kardashian romance rumours

Maluma speaks up about Kim Kardashian romance rumours

Sophie Wessex says ‘women are even more fabulous in our 50s’

Sophie Wessex says ‘women are even more fabulous in our 50s’
Billie Eilish condemns Texas abortion law, lashes out at lawmakers

Billie Eilish condemns Texas abortion law, lashes out at lawmakers

Sophia Bush ‘open’ to possibility of bringing back ‘One Tree Hill’ for a reboot

Sophia Bush ‘open’ to possibility of bringing back ‘One Tree Hill’ for a reboot
Piers Morgan lashes out at ‘selfish’ anti-vaxxers

Piers Morgan lashes out at ‘selfish’ anti-vaxxers
George Clooney quips Brad Pitt was the 'cheapest' actor available for upcoming thriller

George Clooney quips Brad Pitt was the 'cheapest' actor available for upcoming thriller

Latest

view all