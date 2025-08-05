Julia Roberts' son Phinnaeus looks all grown up in rare video

Julia Roberts' son Phinnaeus shows off rare talent

Julia Roberts' 20-year-old son Phinnaeus looked all grown up in a recent video, as he showed his rare talent.

On Monday, August 4th, the actress' husband, Danny Moder, took to his Instagram account and posted a video of their son Phinnaeus.

In the candid post, the 20-year-old can be seen skateboarding on a ramp topless.

Phinnaeus flaunted his red hair while he showed off his talent.

"Who likes Butter?" Danny wrote in the caption while praising his skateboard skills.

For those unversed, Julia and Danny tied the knot in July 2002 and welcomed three kids together, including twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 20, and son Henry, 18.

It is pertinent to mention that Julia and her husband have mostly kept their kids away from spotlight, though sometimes share peeks into their personal life via social media.

Danny posted a sweet post on Mother's Day with a sweet photo of Julia with her kids.

"Mothers make the coolest stuff," he captioned. "Love these guys."