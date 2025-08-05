Diddy denied bail again despite support letter from ex-girlfriend 'Victim-3'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' bail plea rejected again

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been denied bail for a fifth time.

A federal judge ruled against the rapper's release on Monday, citing "risk of flight or danger."

In recent court documents, Judge Arun Subramanian wrote that Combs did not meet the legal standard required for release.

"The Court must find by clear and convincing evidence that the person is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of any other person or the community if released," the judge wrote, concluding that Combs fails to satisfy this burden.

Subramanian also referenced the stringent conditions under which bail might have been considered, noting that such a decision would require “exceptional reasons” — such as advanced age or serious medical conditions that cannot be adequately managed in custody. “This is not that case,” the judge stated plainly.

The ruling comes just days after Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Virginia "Gina" Huynh, who was referenced several times in his indictment as "Victim-3," submitted a letter to the court advocating for his release.

In her letter, Huynh identified herself by name for the first time, urging the judge to consider Combs' role as a family man and asserting that he is "not a danger to the public."

Combs is being held at Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where he awaits his sentencing for a July 2 federal conviction on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has been acquitted of more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.