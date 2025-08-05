Venus Williams reveals when she'd consider cosmetic procedures

Venus Williams shares her two cents on aging and cosmetic intervention

Venus Williams has revealed the one condition under which she would consider going under the knife.

The tennis pro, 45, opened up on the subject in a recent interview with Marie Claire UK, admitting that she wouldn't hesitate to undergo a cosmetic procedure if it would make her feel better about herself.

"If I felt like I wanted to feel better about myself, and that’s what made me feel better, I would totally do it," she said in the interview published on Monday.

For now, Williams elaborated that she is satisfied with her appearance. "I would prefer to keep my look, you know," she shared.

However, she also defended those who choose cosmetic enhancements. “So many people are judging other people. But if it makes somebody feel good, that’s all that matters,” she said.

Williams, who recently became the oldest woman to win a singles match on tour since Martina Navratilova in 2004, admitted that she thinks about aging. In fact, it's a topic that's hard to avoid as a professional athlete.

“There’s going to be so many amazing things that happen for skincare and aging [in the] next 20 years,” she said. “I’m excited for what’s gonna happen with me and my hip replacement.”

"I feel young [for] my age, physically," she shared. "But my knees have always been aged 80 since I was a kid. They’ve never been on my side. I’ve had to drag them along with me."