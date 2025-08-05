Nick Cannon gives 'shocking' dating advice to daughters

Nick Cannon said he doesn’t want his daughters to “date people like their dad.”

In a new interview with Extra, the media mogul and TV host revealed that having daughters has completely shifted his perspective on relationships.

“When you have five daughters and you're like, ‘All right, I at least want to be able to be true and honest,’ but like I can't live the same life that I've always been living and attempt to right my wrongs," shared Nick.

"Hopefully my daughters learn from my mistakes and not date people like their dad,” he said.

The Masked Singer presenter added that the future will see people turning to robots to find companionships.

“I think everybody's about to start dating robots,” he said. ”Between AI and the technology of making things we are definitely in the Total Recall/ Terminator-era."

"People are just sick of humans and they going to design the love that they want… I joke, but we are like right there," continued the comedian.

For those unversed, Nick shares five daughters and seven sons with six different women.