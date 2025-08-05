One Tree Hill's Jana Kramer reacts to rumour her husband is on dating app

'One Tree Hill' star Jana Kramer responds to cheating husband rumours

Jana Kramer has shut down rumours that her husband Allan Russell is cheating on her.

The One Tree Hill alum, 41, touched upon the issue during the Monday episode of her Whine Down podcast, responding to recent online speculation that the former Scottish soccer star had been spotted on a dating app.

"I literally trust Allan so much. Did you get the email about Bumble?" Kramer asked her co-host.

"Remember how there was this thing going around being like, 'Oh, Allan is on a dating app?' And Allan and I were joking about it. It’s hilarious," she said.

Despite past insecurities, Kramer showed her trust in her husband. "But I wouldn’t even look into that now. In years past, I would have 1,000 percent looked into it."

However, the 72 Hours actress stressed that there is still some cause for concern, as there is allegedly "a fake Bumble account going around and they're using his picture."

She went on to add that "there's not a piece of me" that believes the rumours.

Kramer and Russell began dating in January 2023, welcomed their son Roman later that year, and wed in January 2024, with a formal ceremony following in July.

Kramer also said her marriage to Russell is "so different than my last one" to former Buffalo Bills tight-end Mike Caussin, 38, who was unfaithful to her several times and eventually entered into treatment for sex addiction.

The exes were married from 2015–2021 and share two children: Jolie, nine, and Jace, six.

Kramer's first husband, Michael Gambino, 47, was convicted on attempted murder charges after a 2005 incident in which he choked the actress until she was unconscious. He was released in 2010 and committed suicide two years later.

She also shared a short-lived one-month marriage with That Thing You Do actor Johnathon Schaech in 2010.