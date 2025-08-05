 
Geo News

Justin Timberlake reveals his plans amid Lyme disease diagnosis

Justin Timberlake shared the news about his recent diagnosis with fans on July 31

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 05, 2025

Justin Timberlake addresses Lyme disease diagnosis after return from tour
Justin Timberlake addresses Lyme disease diagnosis after return from tour

Justin Timberlake is taking it easy after his return home following the end of his two-year Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Justin Timberlake reveals his plans amid Lyme disease diagnosis

The NSYNC alum, 44, took to Instagram Stories on Monday with a cheeky photo as he also recovers at home from Lyme disease, which he revealed on July 31.

Dressed up in a faded lilac sweatshirt that read, "I'm not doing s*** today. Mission accomplished," Timberlate pulled up two victory hand signs and stuck out his tongue for a photo.

Earlier in the tour, Timberlake canceled or postponed various shows due to an ongoing back injury, bronchitis and laryngitis, and an ankle injury.

However, the end of his tour came around the time he was diagnosed with Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness known for causing fatigue, joint pain, and neurological issues.

Sources close to Timberlake revealed that his wife, Jessica Biel, encouraged him to get extensive testing after noticing his persistent fatigue and pain during the tour’s final leg.

Justin Timberlake shares what he's doing next after shocking health scare
Justin Timberlake shares what he's doing next after shocking health scare
Diddy denied bail again despite support letter from ex-girlfriend 'Victim-3'
Diddy denied bail again despite support letter from ex-girlfriend 'Victim-3'
One Tree Hill's Jana Kramer reacts to rumour her husband is on dating app
One Tree Hill's Jana Kramer reacts to rumour her husband is on dating app
Love Island 2025 winners announced
Love Island 2025 winners announced
Doechii dishes on how she felt meeting 'legend' Lady Gaga
Doechii dishes on how she felt meeting 'legend' Lady Gaga
Venus Williams reveals when she'd consider cosmetic procedures
Venus Williams reveals when she'd consider cosmetic procedures
Julia Roberts' son Phinnaeus looks all grown up in rare video
Julia Roberts' son Phinnaeus looks all grown up in rare video
Louis Tomlinson hard-launches girlfriend Zara McDermott on Instagram
Louis Tomlinson hard-launches girlfriend Zara McDermott on Instagram