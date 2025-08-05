Justin Timberlake reveals his plans amid Lyme disease diagnosis

Justin Timberlake addresses Lyme disease diagnosis after return from tour

Justin Timberlake is taking it easy after his return home following the end of his two-year Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The NSYNC alum, 44, took to Instagram Stories on Monday with a cheeky photo as he also recovers at home from Lyme disease, which he revealed on July 31.

Dressed up in a faded lilac sweatshirt that read, "I'm not doing s*** today. Mission accomplished," Timberlate pulled up two victory hand signs and stuck out his tongue for a photo.

Earlier in the tour, Timberlake canceled or postponed various shows due to an ongoing back injury, bronchitis and laryngitis, and an ankle injury.

However, the end of his tour came around the time he was diagnosed with Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness known for causing fatigue, joint pain, and neurological issues.

Sources close to Timberlake revealed that his wife, Jessica Biel, encouraged him to get extensive testing after noticing his persistent fatigue and pain during the tour’s final leg.