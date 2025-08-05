 
Jack Osbourne breaks silence on distant relationship with sister Aimee

Jack Osbourne reveals why Aimee didn't appear on the family's hit 2000s reality show 'The Osbournes'

August 05, 2025

Jack Osbourne admits he doesn't have a great relationship with Aimee

Jack Osbourne broke the silence on his distant relationship with his sister Aimee.

During an appearance on Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan's Disrespectfully podcast, the TV personality admitted that he doesn't have a great relationship with his older sister.

“We’re not close at all,” said Jack. “We don’t have a great relationship. She’ll be the first to tell you that. So, it’s no secret.”

When he asked why Aimee didn't appear on the family's hit 2000s reality show, The Osbournes, Jack revealed that she wanted to be an "obscure, mysterious, moody" musician at the time.

“She deemed doing a show on MTV as low-hanging fruit, and she was like, ‘I’m not going to be seen riding coattails.’ That’s how she perceived it,” said the 39-year-old.

“Once the show was hugely successful, I think she was like, ‘I can’t now come on, because I don’t want to be seen even more as jumping on the bandwagon.’ So she just dug her heels in and wanted to be relatively private and obscure,” he added.

For those unversed, Aimee left her family's house at just 16 to avoid the spotlight. 

