Justin Timberlake shares what he's doing next after shocking health scare

Justin Timberlake recently shared being diagnosed with Lyme disease

August 05, 2025

Justin Timberlake has revealed what he’s doing next, as he returns after concluding his two-year Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Timberlake, who recently shared the news of his Lyme disease diagnosis, shared a cryptic post.

The NSYNC alum posted a photo of himself, posing in a sweatshirt that read, “I’m not doing s**** today. Mission accomplished.”

He sticks his tongue out to the camera in the photo.

This comes as the This I Promise You singer comes back home after the end of his tour.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour began on April 29, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada, and concluded on July 30, 2025, in Istanbul, Turkey.

After the final show, Justin Timberlake took to his social media and penned an emotional note.

In the note, he also shared the news of Lyme disease diagnosis with his fans, writing, “I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don't say so you feel bad for me — but to shed some light on what I've been up against behind the scenes.”

“If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically,” he also wrote.

