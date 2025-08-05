Love Island 2025 winners announced

Love Island reveals 2025 winners

Love Island 2025 has crowned Toni Laites and Cach Mercer as winners.

The duo, who won over the public with their undeniable chemistry and playful banter, were announced as the winners of ITV2's hit reality dating show during Monday night’s live final. The pair walked away with £50,000 prize money.

Toni, 24, made history this season as Love Island UK's first American contestant, entering the Villa as a bombshell early in the season. Meanwhile, her partner, 26-year-old fitness entrepreneur Cach Mercer, was praised for his loyalty and charm.

"Thank you to the UK," Toni Laites screamed when she and partner Cach Mercer were announced champions.

The runners-up title went to Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley, while Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes placed third, and Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood rounded out the top four.

ITV confirmed that the 2025 summer series became the most-watched season since Series 9 in January 2023, with record-breaking engagement across social media platforms.