'The Devil Wears Prada 2' screenwriter addresses viral sequel set photos

''The Devil Wears Prada 2' screenwriter opens up about fans' excitement for the sequel

Aline Brosh McKeena has addressed the viral The Devil Wears Prada 2 set photos that have been proliferated on the internet since Anny Hathaway shared her first look photo of her character.

In a recent interview with IndieWire Magazine, the screenwriter candidly talked about fans’ excitement for the upcoming sequel.

“People will stand outside just for a glimpse of these actors and these characters that they love because seeing them in the wardrobe has really excited people, especially since it’s a fashion movie,” she said.

“We knew there would be a lot of interest. I personally hadn’t experienced this level of people coming out [to the set], but it’s the world we live in,” McKeena continued.

The core cast members from the original are returning for the sequel including Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs, Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Stanley Tucci as Nigel, and Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton.

“In many ways, we’re speaking to a different world than we did in 2006. … It stems from like a legitimate desire to see these characters again. As long as everyone’s safe, what an honor that people are still interested,” she concluded.

The sequel will focus on Streep’ struggle in the face of the declining print media industry and her interaction with her former assistant, Charlton.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to be released on May 1, 2026