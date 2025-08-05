 
Geo News

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' screenwriter addresses viral sequel set photos

'The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set photos have been going viral online since filming began

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 05, 2025

The Devil Wears Prada 2 screenwriter opens up about fans excitement for the sequel
''The Devil Wears Prada 2' screenwriter opens up about fans' excitement for the sequel

Aline Brosh McKeena has addressed the viral The Devil Wears Prada 2 set photos that have been proliferated on the internet since Anny Hathaway shared her first look photo of her character.

In a recent interview with IndieWire Magazine, the screenwriter candidly talked about fans’ excitement for the upcoming sequel.

“People will stand outside just for a glimpse of these actors and these characters that they love because seeing them in the wardrobe has really excited people, especially since it’s a fashion movie,” she said.

“We knew there would be a lot of interest. I personally hadn’t experienced this level of people coming out [to the set], but it’s the world we live in,” McKeena continued.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 screenwriter addresses viral sequel set photos

The core cast members from the original are returning for the sequel including Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs, Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Stanley Tucci as Nigel, and Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton.

“In many ways, we’re speaking to a different world than we did in 2006. … It stems from like a legitimate desire to see these characters again. As long as everyone’s safe, what an honor that people are still interested,” she concluded. 

The sequel will focus on Streep’ struggle in the face of the declining print media industry and her interaction with her former assistant, Charlton.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to be released on May 1, 2026

Justin Timberlake shares what he's doing next after shocking health scare
Justin Timberlake shares what he's doing next after shocking health scare
Diddy denied bail again despite support letter from ex-girlfriend 'Victim-3'
Diddy denied bail again despite support letter from ex-girlfriend 'Victim-3'
One Tree Hill's Jana Kramer reacts to rumour her husband is on dating app
One Tree Hill's Jana Kramer reacts to rumour her husband is on dating app
Love Island 2025 winners announced
Love Island 2025 winners announced
Doechii dishes on how she felt meeting 'legend' Lady Gaga
Doechii dishes on how she felt meeting 'legend' Lady Gaga
Venus Williams reveals when she'd consider cosmetic procedures
Venus Williams reveals when she'd consider cosmetic procedures
Julia Roberts' son Phinnaeus looks all grown up in rare video
Julia Roberts' son Phinnaeus looks all grown up in rare video
Louis Tomlinson hard-launches girlfriend Zara McDermott on Instagram
Louis Tomlinson hard-launches girlfriend Zara McDermott on Instagram