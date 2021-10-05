 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Kate Middleton’s ‘No Time to Die’ appearance was hard on Meghan Markle’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

‘Kate Middleton’s ‘No Time to Die’ appearance was hard on Meghan Markle’
‘Kate Middleton’s ‘No Time to Die’ appearance was hard on Meghan Markle’

Prince William and Kate Middleton were the talk of town after they made their recent appearance at the film premier of No Time to Die

Many royal fans and critics came forth to comment on the Duchess of Cambridge's appearance and how she upstaged everyone, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to Express, royal expert Neil Sean said: “For Kate, she looked absolutely stunning and this must have been very hard for Meghan, simply because she thought this was a big return to the world stage.”

Apart from that, celebrity behavioral expert Darren Stanton also gave his take, saying: “When analyzing Prince William and Kate talking to famous faces and in their general demeanor, there seems to be a real interest and an ease of communication in their body language showing little to no awkwardness and their conversations appear more as counterparts than superiors — almost making them part of the celebrity circuit themselves.”

“I think people thought that Meghan and Harry were going to be the new power couple in the monarchy and they definitely began to do this by shaking up a lot of traditions around their wedding and public appearances. However, it is clear that William and Kate have used this as a platform to grow immensely popular with the public in recent years too,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish becomes youngest person to headline Glastonbury music festival

Billie Eilish becomes youngest person to headline Glastonbury music festival
Rami Malek revealed how he calmed his nerves when talking to Prince William, Kate

Rami Malek revealed how he calmed his nerves when talking to Prince William, Kate
Elliot Page's Paris Fashion Week look gets social media talking

Elliot Page's Paris Fashion Week look gets social media talking
Britney Spears thanks her fans for helping her escape abusive conservatorship

Britney Spears thanks her fans for helping her escape abusive conservatorship
Royal nanny does not 'mess around' when caring for George, Charlotte, Louis

Royal nanny does not 'mess around' when caring for George, Charlotte, Louis
Derek Hough sits out of DWTS show over possible Covid-19 exposure

Derek Hough sits out of DWTS show over possible Covid-19 exposure
Lizzo under fire for lavishing praises on alleged abuser Chris Brown

Lizzo under fire for lavishing praises on alleged abuser Chris Brown

'No Time to Die' opens with $121 mn in international box office sales

'No Time to Die' opens with $121 mn in international box office sales
Thai cave saga to be depicted in new film 'The Rescue'

Thai cave saga to be depicted in new film 'The Rescue'
Maluma speaks up about Kim Kardashian romance rumours

Maluma speaks up about Kim Kardashian romance rumours

Sophie Wessex says ‘women are even more fabulous in our 50s’

Sophie Wessex says ‘women are even more fabulous in our 50s’
Billie Eilish condemns Texas abortion law, lashes out at lawmakers

Billie Eilish condemns Texas abortion law, lashes out at lawmakers

Latest

view all