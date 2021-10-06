'Take Care King': Shah Rukh Khan's fans leave message outside Mannat

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans are standing strong in his support after the arrest of son Aryan.

In a photo shared by a fan page, one could spot a small banner left outside SRK's house plate reading, "We all fans from from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally! We stand with you in these testing times! Take Care King."

The banner also featured SRK's photos of greeting fans from Mannat.

Shah Rukh's son, Aryan, was arrested on Sunday after detention in a cruise ship raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau.