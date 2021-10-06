 
Superstar Mahira Khan is giving a shout out to her sky blue overlap dress from Lux Style Awards 2012.

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, Mahira re-shared photos from designer Feeha Jamshed, who reminisced over the beauty.

"Official countdown for the 20th Lux Style Awards starts today.. We thought why not we take you down memory lane.. Of our looks on the red carpet and worn on stage especially made for Pakistan's Global Superstar,"read the designer's Instagram note. 

Mahira then gave fans a heads-up before giving a full view of her etheral dress. "2012 over lap dress sky blue."

Take a look at the photos:

Mahira Khan gushes over her LSA 2012 blue over-lap dress: See Photos


Mahira Khan gushes over her LSA 2012 blue over-lap dress: See Photos


Mahira Khan gushes over her LSA 2012 blue over-lap dress: See Photos



