Muneeb Butt, Alizeh Shah collaborate for ethereal white wedding

Actor Muneeb Butt and Alizeh Shah have left fans stunned with their new photos.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, Muneeb shared a series of pictures of himself with the Ehd-e-Wafa star dressed in a white sherwani.

Alizeh on the other hand, slipped into a white lehenga embellished with gold embroidery. The diva left her look simple with similar-toned jewelry.

The duo struck PDA-filled poses as they smiled for the camera.

The photos come as Muneeb Butt, Alizeh Shah's first ever collaboration for a project.







