 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Muneeb Butt, Alizeh Shah collaborate for ethereal white wedding

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Muneeb Butt, Alizeh Shah collaborate for ethereal white wedding
Muneeb Butt, Alizeh Shah collaborate for ethereal white wedding

Actor Muneeb Butt and Alizeh Shah have left fans stunned with their new photos.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, Muneeb shared a series of pictures of himself with the Ehd-e-Wafa star dressed in a white sherwani. 

Alizeh on the other hand, slipped into a white lehenga embellished with gold embroidery. The diva left her look simple with similar-toned jewelry.

The duo struck PDA-filled poses as they smiled for the camera.

The photos come as Muneeb Butt, Alizeh Shah's first ever collaboration for a project.



More From Showbiz:

Sajal Aly thanks fans for love as she marks two years of ‘Alif’

Sajal Aly thanks fans for love as she marks two years of ‘Alif’
Mahira Khan gushes over her LSA 2012 blue over-lap dress: See Photos

Mahira Khan gushes over her LSA 2012 blue over-lap dress: See Photos
‘Ertugrul’ star is all hearts for Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor

‘Ertugrul’ star is all hearts for Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor
Armeena Rana Khan snubs celebrities who use 'religion' to 'advance' their careers

Armeena Rana Khan snubs celebrities who use 'religion' to 'advance' their careers
'Take Care King': Shah Rukh Khan's fans leave message outside Mannat

'Take Care King': Shah Rukh Khan's fans leave message outside Mannat
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram pen love letters with magical under water photos

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram pen love letters with magical under water photos
Mehar Bano recreates iconic looks from two decades of Lux Style Awards

Mehar Bano recreates iconic looks from two decades of Lux Style Awards
Yasra Rizvi generates conversation around abusive marriages in new campaign

Yasra Rizvi generates conversation around abusive marriages in new campaign
Mahira Khan draws comparison to Sri Devi over recent performance: See Photo

Mahira Khan draws comparison to Sri Devi over recent performance: See Photo
King of Bollywood's son Aryan Khan gets common man treatment in custody

King of Bollywood's son Aryan Khan gets common man treatment in custody
Asim Azhar helps fans whose 'world is falling apart': Here's How

Asim Azhar helps fans whose 'world is falling apart': Here's How
Umer Sharif's son fondly talks about father: 'He taught me to love people'

Umer Sharif's son fondly talks about father: 'He taught me to love people'

Latest

view all