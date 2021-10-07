 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s traction from the US analyzed: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s traction from the US analyzed: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s traction from the US analyzed: report

Experts recently sat down to discuss the ‘stagnant’ traction Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received from the US during their visit.

Royal expert Russell Myers brought this claim forward and during an interview on the Pod Save the Queen podcast he weighed in on the Sussex’s newfound US traction and admitted, “I was really interested in what traction this got in the States and the only thing I've seen that was banding around Twitter was the New York Post taking a swipe at them for rolling up in town in a load of gas-guzzling vehicles, big old security detail.”

“I don't think it did get a lot of traction in the United States. I'm not too sure, obviously, there is an audience for them and we are covering it, I don't know necessarily whether they are as adored in the United States as we were first thinking.

Before concluding he added, “Certainly, they do have potentially a lot more supporters in the States than here.”

For those unversed, the couple is currently suffering through a major popularity decline from the UK. They currently stand at an approval rating of 32% and are ranked as the 13% and 14% most popular royal family members according to YouGov polls. 

More From Entertainment:

Joaquin Phoenix is open to making a ‘Joker’ sequel

Joaquin Phoenix is open to making a ‘Joker’ sequel

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle truly ‘living life with a purpose’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle truly ‘living life with a purpose’: report
William felt relieved after Harry stepped down from royal duties, says author

William felt relieved after Harry stepped down from royal duties, says author
Rami Malek offered to babysit Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids

Rami Malek offered to babysit Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids
Scott Disick back on the dating front after sudden split from Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick back on the dating front after sudden split from Amelia Hamlin
Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter gives birth

Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter gives birth

Singer Tina Turner sells music rights to BMG

Singer Tina Turner sells music rights to BMG
'James Bond' star Daniel Craig leaves his mark on Hollywood Walk of Fame

'James Bond' star Daniel Craig leaves his mark on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Camila Cabello details how Shawn Mendes helps her through bouts of anxiety

Camila Cabello details how Shawn Mendes helps her through bouts of anxiety

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband mistakenly thinks he could still get Montana ranch

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband mistakenly thinks he could still get Montana ranch
Jay-Z-produced Netflix western stresses on representation

Jay-Z-produced Netflix western stresses on representation

Justin Bieber hints to start a family with wife Hailey Bieber in new Amazon doc

Justin Bieber hints to start a family with wife Hailey Bieber in new Amazon doc

Latest

view all