Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s traction from the US analyzed: report

Experts recently sat down to discuss the ‘stagnant’ traction Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received from the US during their visit.



Royal expert Russell Myers brought this claim forward and during an interview on the Pod Save the Queen podcast he weighed in on the Sussex’s newfound US traction and admitted, “I was really interested in what traction this got in the States and the only thing I've seen that was banding around Twitter was the New York Post taking a swipe at them for rolling up in town in a load of gas-guzzling vehicles, big old security detail.”

“I don't think it did get a lot of traction in the United States. I'm not too sure, obviously, there is an audience for them and we are covering it, I don't know necessarily whether they are as adored in the United States as we were first thinking.

Before concluding he added, “Certainly, they do have potentially a lot more supporters in the States than here.”

For those unversed, the couple is currently suffering through a major popularity decline from the UK. They currently stand at an approval rating of 32% and are ranked as the 13% and 14% most popular royal family members according to YouGov polls.