Katie Price reveals stunning floral tattoo ahead of big 'ITV' return

Katie Price loves inking her body and often shares pictures of her tattoos.

This time, the former glamour model, 47, unveiled her giant new bottom tattoo on Sunday and it certainly gives Cheryl's famous rose tattoo a run for its money.

The stunning artwork features large flowers covering her behind and upper high, as she posed in a glitzy Victoria's Secret thong.

She penned in the caption: 'My new tattoo' along with a heart eye emojis. Katie also shared a link to a Snapchat video where she could be seen in pain while the tattoo was being done.

She said: 'The Price is done. I am using all my strength to get through this but my body is like 'nah don't want anymore,' it's like when you run a marathon and you are done and your legs just go.'

Katie added in another caption: 'Trying to motivate myself to get this finished through the pain.'

Despite the discomfort, Katie plans to get a matching tattoo on the other side next week.

Interestingly, the design resembles pop star Cheryl's iconic red and black rose tattoo that covers her entire behind and lower back.

When Cheryln unveiled her tattoo back in 2013, she famously revealed it had 'cost more than a car.' Katie's new link suggests she's in high spirits and the timing is significant.

Katie is reportedly set to make her big return to TV.

A TV insider told the DailyMail:'Katie is gearing up to return to ITV with a bang, as she will make a special appearance on one of Olivia Attwood's shows.

Meanwhile, Princess was recently spotted attending an event at Ballie Ballerson in London last week with her brother, Junior, 20.