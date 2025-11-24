Kerry Washington makes surprising confession about Met Gala

Kerry Washington has recently explained why she’s hesitant to attend the most high-profile fashion event of the year, the Met Gala.

The Scandal star revealed that she suffered from food allergies during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on November 20.

Kerry shared a list of dietary restrictions that prevented her from consuming meal at the prestigious events in Manhattan.

When host Jimmy questioned about her food intolerances, the Emmy-nominated actress replied, “How much time do you have? It’s really sad.”

While listing out the food items, Kerry told Jimmy, “All seafood. Not just shellfish. All seafood. That’s terrible.”

Shadow Force actress opened up that the food restrictions made her dining a risk.

“Sesame. Sesame seeds, sesame oils. So, hummus out… All nuts except peanuts and almonds. Mango. MSG. … It’s ridiculous,” admitted Kerry.

Due to food limitations, the actress pointed out that at all these fancy galas, like Met Gala, she’s “eating jerky in a bathroom somewhere”.

Elsewhere on the show, Kerry, who is married to former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, also offered valuable advice to fellow allergy sufferers who are going to places like Asia and Europe.

“I get cards made in the language… I went to Hong Kong this summer and I had cards made that had pictures of all the things I’m allergic to and [words] in the language,” explained the 48-year-old.

Kerry added, “When I travel places, I have cards made. I can tell you how to say, like, ‘mai nam pla’ — [which] means ‘no fish sauce’ in Thai.”