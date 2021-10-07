 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew’s lawyers ‘hopeful’ settlement agreement will ‘break the case’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Prince Andrew’s lawyers ‘hopeful’ settlement agreement will ‘break the case’
Prince Andrew’s lawyers ‘hopeful’ settlement agreement will ‘break the case’

Prince Andrew’s legal team is reportedly ‘scrambling’ to gain access to the 2009 settlement agreement Ms Virginia Giuffre entered into with Jeffrey Epstein because it may potentially be the trigger that nullifies the entire case.

The news has been brought to light by the Prince’s legal representative Andrew B Brettler.

He believes the former agreement would effectively put an end to Ms Giuffre’s case.

According to Express, during the pretrial meeting last month Prince Andrew’s lawyer claimed, “There has been a settlement agreement that the plaintiff has entered into in a prior action that releases the Duke and others from any and all potential liability.”

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer on the other hand is confident the agreement was “irrelevant to the case.”

“Although we believe that the release is irrelevant to the case against Prince Andrew, now that service has been accepted and the case is proceeding to a determination on the merits, we believe that counsel for Prince Andrew have a right to review the release and to make whatever arguments they believe appropriate based on it.”

More From Entertainment:

French Vogue turns 100 amidst troubling times at the fabled magazine

French Vogue turns 100 amidst troubling times at the fabled magazine

Prince William ‘furious’ once Kate Middleton’s stress leaked to the press

Prince William ‘furious’ once Kate Middleton’s stress leaked to the press
Sources explain the real reason Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler ended up splitting

Sources explain the real reason Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler ended up splitting
Angelina Jolie offloads her stake in French estate amid Brad Pitt divorce battle

Angelina Jolie offloads her stake in French estate amid Brad Pitt divorce battle

Joaquin Phoenix is open to making a ‘Joker’ sequel

Joaquin Phoenix is open to making a ‘Joker’ sequel

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle truly ‘living life with a purpose’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle truly ‘living life with a purpose’: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s traction from the US analyzed: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s traction from the US analyzed: report
William felt relieved after Harry stepped down from royal duties, says author

William felt relieved after Harry stepped down from royal duties, says author
Simone Biles and Taylor Swift shower each other with praises at Gracie Awards

Simone Biles and Taylor Swift shower each other with praises at Gracie Awards
Netflix to drop phone number on 'Squid Games' after woman gets flooded with calls

Netflix to drop phone number on 'Squid Games' after woman gets flooded with calls

Latest

view all