Thursday Oct 07 2021
'Kurulus:Osman Season 3 episode 1': Latest event leaves Osman Bey devastated

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

The first episode of season 3 of "Kurulus:Osman" left fans of the hit TV series teary-eyed as they saw their favorite character mourning the death of his beloved horse.

The Turkish historical series on Wednesday returned for the season 3 on a Turkish TV channel.

In the trailer for the episode 66 Osman Bey is left devastated by the death of Karayel.  

The TV series tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire. It's a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which revolves around the father of Osman.


