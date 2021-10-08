Ellen DeGeneres launches ‘Kind Science’ skincare line

Primetime TV host Ellen DeGeneres recently announced the release of her very own skincare line under the name Kind Science.



Ellen announced the news on-air, on The Ellen Show and was quoted saying, “There’s something that I’m very excited about. I have been working on this for three years and I’m excited to share it with you today.”

She also explained that it's an “age positive skincare that actually works. We call it Kind Science because it is kind to animals, it is kind to your skin, it’s kind to the planet, and it’s kind to your wallet. So it’s all kind.”

Even the Kind Science website teases “high performance, effective skincare” with a tagline that read, “embrace your age, not your wrinkles.”

Check it out below:

For those unversed, the entire line will officially launch on the 26th of October and has already been sent "to other people to test it” and “everyone’s loving it.”





