Friday Oct 08 2021
Startup's valuation increases after hiring Prince Harry: report

Friday Oct 08, 2021

 
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved to the United States after stepping down from their royal duties to live financially independent lives.

The Duke of Sussex was hired in February by a company called Better Up that says It's "Changing the world by bringing the power of transformation to people everywhere."

After its latest round of fundraising, the mental fitness and coaching company has announced its valuation at $4.7 billion—nearly three times what the startup was worth when they hired Prince Harry as their Chief Impact Officer eight months ago, according to report in Fortune.com.

Harry and Meghan have also signed multi-million dollars deal with streaming giant Netflix after moving to the US.

Meanwhile, the couple continues to draw criticism for their interviews in the US.

 

