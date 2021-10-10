 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 10 2021
GEO LSA 2021: Complete list of winners at 20th Lux Style Awards

It was a shiny night for the Pakistani celebrities as the Geo Lux Style Awards 2021 announced the winners in various categories on Saturday.

Geo Entertainment was dominating the Lux Style Awards nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions.

Here is List of Winners of the 20th Lux Style Awards

MUSIC

Best emerging Talent Music

Aziz Qazi

Best Music Video Director

Hamza Bin Tahir

Best Song

Teri Tasveer by Bayan

Best Singer

Abbas Ali Khan

FASHION

Emerging Talent-Fashion

Sara Zulfiqar

Best Makeup Artist

Sunil Nawab

Best Fashion Photographer

Najam Mehmood

Achievement in Fashion (Pret)

Generation

Best Menswear

Ismail Farid

Special Award for female changemakers in the industry

Lux Changemakers Award

Haseena Moin

It was presented for the first time ever to promote women empowerment.

The award was presented by Asima Haq from Unilever.

TELEVISION

Best drama writer

Umera Ahmed -Alif

Best Actor (Female) Critics’ Choice:

Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Actor (Female) Viewers’ Choice:

Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Actor (Male) - Critics’ Choice: 

Bilal Abbas for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Actor (Male) - Viewers’ Choice:

Danish Taimoor for Deewangi

Best TV Serial: 

Ehd-e-Wafa - Momina Duraid and ISPR

Best TV Director: 

Farooq Rind for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Original Soundtrack: 

Ehd-e-Wafa k Naam Kiya, sung and composed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Ehd-e-Wafa

Best Emerging Talent: 

Adnan Samad Khan for Ehd-e-Wafa

