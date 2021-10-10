Danish Taimoor wins the Best Actor award for Geo TV's Deewangi

Actor Danish Taimoor has been declared audience favourite this Lux Style Awards.

The star received the award for Best Actor- viewer's choice at the 20th Geo LSA this Saturday. Danish did not attend the event due to prior commitments.

The award was presented by Lollywood divas Meera and Resham, called on stage by hosts Ahsan Khan and Ahmed Ali Butt.

Geo Tv's Deewangi is produced by 7th Sky Productions. The drama also stars fan-favourite Hiba Bukhari.

In the same category, well-acclaimed actress Yumna Zaidi also won the awards for her drama Pyar Ke Sadqay.



