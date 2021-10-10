Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ of Kate Middleton’s political role

Experts speculate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started growing jealous of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s entrance into the highly political landscape.

This observation has been made by royal expert and commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti.

He shared his thoughts with Express during the course of his interview and was also quoted saying, “I think Harry and Meghan would probably love to attend COP26.”

“They are keen to be seen as activists operating in the fields of all the most pressing social issues of our time.”

“Obviously many people have called into question their sincerity on the issue of climate change in light of their extensive use of private jets, including recently when they flew back from their filming trip in New York and before that when Harry flew in a private jet to go and play polo away from home.”

He also went on to add, “I imagine that the ex-working royals, Harry and Meghan, would be quite jealous of their somewhat estranged family being so noticeable at a time like this, supporting an important cause they otherwise like to claim for themselves.”

“Having stepped away from royal duties and having left the country altogether, they can’t expect to attend important events and gatherings in the UK as they might have done had they stayed in the Firm.”

“I can’t imagine they can attend as well as the rest of the family. That would be too awkward, and the reunion would totally upstage the event itself. At least if they aren’t going, the planet will be spared the carbon emissions from their private jet journey!”