 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 10 2021
By
Rana Javaid

Sindh's universities to resume classes with 100% attendance on Oct 11

By
Rana Javaid

Sunday Oct 10, 2021

A Karachi University classroom is seen largely empty in this Online file photo.
A Karachi University classroom is seen largely empty in this Online file photo.

Public and private universities across Sindh shall resume normal classes with 100% attendance starting October 11, a notification from the Universities and Boards Department said on Sunday.

According to the notification: "All public and private universities/institutes under the administrative control of the Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh, are hereby allowed to resume regular academic activities w.e.f 11.10.2021 with 100% attendance."

The relaxation is subject to strict observance of coronavirus safety measures announced from time to time by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), and the health department and home department of Sindh.

Related items

The decision to resume regular classes is in line with the NCOC recommendation put forth on October 7 following a meeting to review the country's coronavirus situation.

The forum agreed to reopen educational institutes "based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination programme", Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said in a tweet.

A day earlier, the Sindh government announced that it will resume regular classes from October 11 at all private and public schools.

According to a notification issued by the education department: “All public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Govt of Sindh shall be allowed 100% attendance of students with effect from October 11, 2021.”

“The vaccination of students of the age of 12 years and above is obligatory,” the notification added.

Punjab's schools are also set to resume normal classes from October 11.

More From Pakistan:

Countries where rule of law reigns supreme are bound to progress: PM Imran Khan

Countries where rule of law reigns supreme are bound to progress: PM Imran Khan
Aftershocks felt in Balochistan's Harnai district and surrounding areas

Aftershocks felt in Balochistan's Harnai district and surrounding areas
AJK by-elections: Political parties lock horns for Mirpur, Kotli constituencies

AJK by-elections: Political parties lock horns for Mirpur, Kotli constituencies
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 2%

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 2%

National icon Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest in Islamabad

National icon Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest in Islamabad
As dengue cases surge countrywide, hospitals run short of beds

As dengue cases surge countrywide, hospitals run short of beds
Rabi ul Awal: PM Imran Khan to make 'special announcement' for youth today

Rabi ul Awal: PM Imran Khan to make 'special announcement' for youth today
Selling your mobile phone: Take these steps to ensure your data remains safe

Selling your mobile phone: Take these steps to ensure your data remains safe
Former AJK president and PM Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan passes away

Former AJK president and PM Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan passes away
Fawad asks Shahbaz to not make 'unconstitutional' demands in response to party injustices

Fawad asks Shahbaz to not make 'unconstitutional' demands in response to party injustices
‘Lahore — The Heart of Pakistan’ buses go live in London

‘Lahore — The Heart of Pakistan’ buses go live in London
4 terrorists killed by FC troops in Balochistan's Awaran

4 terrorists killed by FC troops in Balochistan's Awaran

Latest

view all