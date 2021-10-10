Sindh's universities to resume classes with 100% attendance on Oct 11

A Karachi University classroom is seen largely empty in this Online file photo.

Public and private universities across Sindh shall resume normal classes with 100% attendance starting October 11, a notification from the Universities and Boards Department said on Sunday.

According to the notification: "All public and private universities/institutes under the administrative control of the Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh, are hereby allowed to resume regular academic activities w.e.f 11.10.2021 with 100% attendance."



The relaxation is subject to strict observance of coronavirus safety measures announced from time to time by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), and the health department and home department of Sindh.

The decision to resume regular classes is in line with the NCOC recommendation put forth on October 7 following a meeting to review the country's coronavirus situation.

The forum agreed to reopen educational institutes "based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination programme", Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said in a tweet.

A day earlier, the Sindh government announced that it will resume regular classes from October 11 at all private and public schools.

According to a notification issued by the education department: “All public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Govt of Sindh shall be allowed 100% attendance of students with effect from October 11, 2021.”

“The vaccination of students of the age of 12 years and above is obligatory,” the notification added.

Punjab's schools are also set to resume normal classes from October 11.

