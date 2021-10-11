Eminem shocks fans at the grand opening of Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant

Eminem shocks fans by manning the entire take-out line on the grand opening day of his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant.



The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers ended up serving fans at the walk-up window of the pasta shop for several minutes on opening day.

During the course of his cameo appearance, after the first 10 customers, Eminem ended up serving an almost never-ending line of customers’ spaghetti cartons and obliging for selfies.

According to the New York Post, the star had on a hat under his brown hoodie and started serving from 5 p.m.

The entire cameo ended with the star being sped away in a pair of SUV’s that was chased down the road by a hoard of fans.

For those unversed, the limited-seating eatery is a pop-up shop and serves everything from traditional meatballs to vegan options with nearly all dietary options.

The eatery made its first appearance in 2017 and has since done intermittent pop-ups over the years and even gifted food boxes to healthcare workers during the height of the pandemic.