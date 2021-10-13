 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 13 2021
By
AFP

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forge new partnership with ethical investment firm

By
AFP

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forge new partnership with ethical investment firm
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forge new partnership with ethical investment firm

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have forged another business partnership -- this time in the world of finance, teaming up with an asset management company promoting socially responsible investments.

In addition to investing part of their savings with the New York company, the couple will take on a new role as "impact partners," the firm Ethic said Tuesday on its website, without specifying the exact nature of the job.

The royal couple "share a lot of values with us, and we suspect, with many of you as well," Ethic said.

"Working together, we hope to inform, educate and inspire widespread action around some of the most significant and defining issues of our time," the company added.

In an interview with the New York Times, the couple explained that they wanted to democratize investing and to do so via responsible companies.

"From the world I come from, you don't talk about investing, right?" Meghan told the Times in a joint interview with Harry. "You don't have the luxury to invest. That sounds so fancy."

"My husband has been saying for years, 'Gosh, don't you wish there was a place where if your values were aligned like this, you could put your money to that same sort of thing?'"

Since moving to California and stepping back from official royal duties, Harry and Meghan have signed lucrative deals with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify, among other tie-ups with publishers and motivational speaking.

Prince Harry also accepted a position as "chief impact officer" at San Francisco-based life-coaching startup BetterUp in March and is due to publish his memoir in 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Duchess Meghan was warned of public hate over her spending habits

Duchess Meghan was warned of public hate over her spending habits
Victoria Beckham reveals what makes her relationship with David tick even after 22 years of marriage

Victoria Beckham reveals what makes her relationship with David tick even after 22 years of marriage
Angelina Jolie enjoys dinner date with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller amid romance rumours with The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie enjoys dinner date with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller amid romance rumours with The Weeknd

Kim Kardashian to get $60 million Hidden Hills Estate in divorce settlement

Kim Kardashian to get $60 million Hidden Hills Estate in divorce settlement

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson opens up on his feud with Vin Diesel

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson opens up on his feud with Vin Diesel
George Clooney's wife Amal Clooney puts her elegance on display during outing in Washington

George Clooney's wife Amal Clooney puts her elegance on display during outing in Washington
Queen Elizabeth uses a walking stick for the first time at a public event

Queen Elizabeth uses a walking stick for the first time at a public event

Michael Keaton plays doctor in mini-series 'Dopesick'

Michael Keaton plays doctor in mini-series 'Dopesick'
'Squid Game' reflects South Korea's 'beastly' society: North Korean media

'Squid Game' reflects South Korea's 'beastly' society: North Korean media
Kate Middleton banned from eating potatoes, rice, pasta

Kate Middleton banned from eating potatoes, rice, pasta
Prince William sits for interview ahead of inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony

Prince William sits for interview ahead of inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'unlikely' to christen Lilibet Diana in UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'unlikely' to christen Lilibet Diana in UK

Latest

view all