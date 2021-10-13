Olivia Rodrigo addresses commitment to therapy: ‘It helps a lot’

Olivia Rodrigo recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed the long-term benefits of therapy she’s seen ever since she was 16-years-old.



Rodrigo shared her thoughts on the entire process while interviewing with CBS Sunday Morning.

She started off by explaining how having a therapist for a dad really made a difference in the way it was perceived at home and was also quoted saying, “Sometimes people are like, 'Oh, you don't need that, you have so much, your life is so great, what are your problems?'”

I think that's definitely a thing that sometimes older people can do to younger people, too, is kind of trivialize what they're going through just because they're like, 'Eh, they're fine, they're just kids, they'll get through it.'”

“But it feels so real when you're in it, and it's so valid, and just because it's not an adult problem or you don't have to pay taxes yet or whatever doesn't mean it doesn't hurt.”



She also went on to say, “A lot of people think, listening to my music, that I'm a really sad, depressed person and that couldn't be farther from the truth.”

“Definitely not at all crying on my bedroom floor all the time. But it's fun to write about stuff like that — like if I was just writing about how I was happy, going to get my iced latte every morning, nobody would listen to it, it wouldn't be interesting.”