Howie Mandel, America's Got Talent judge, rushed to hospital

America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel was taken to the hospital after collapsing at a Starbucks in Woodland Hills, California on Wednesday.

Howie Mandel was going for coffee with his wife Terry and some friends when he suddenly passed out and fell inside the coffee shop.

Paramedics were immediately called to help Howie before he was rushed to hospital for checks to be done. The Fire Department also arrived to assist the Canadian comedian.

Howie was reportedly a regular at the coffee shop and it is believed that customers there were shocked when he collapsed.

Doctors are now running tests on Howie in hospital and sources have told the US site that low blood sugar may have been the cause of him fainting.

America's Got Talent judge showed he had been in hospital with a TikTok video after he had undergone a colonoscopy.